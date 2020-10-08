An alleged robber fleeing from the scene of a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street was nabbed by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit who happened to be driving by Oct. 7, 2020. (Google Maps)

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

Vernon’s Serious Crime Unit happened to be driving in the downtown area when they saw a man running while removing pieces of clothing. This caught the officers’ attention which resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man suspected of robbing a nearby business.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

A man entered the business and demanded money. As he was fleeing the scene, he discarded items of clothing in an attempt to evade capture, RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by officers of the Serious Crime Unit and the suspect was charged with robbery. He remains in custody.

“Valuable, accurate information was passed quickly from the scene to our officers which allowed the situation to be resolved quickly and safely,” Terleski said.

RCMP said it’s fortunate no one was injured in the incident but acknowledge it may have been traumatizing for those who witnessed the event.

READ MORE: 6,300 pounds of food donated to Lumby food bank

READ MORE: Vernon homicides believed to be targeted: RCMP

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report
Next story
More than a third of drivers clocked speed in Salmon Arm school zones

Just Posted

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers injured during arrest of distraught man

One of the officers suffered a fractured arm during the Oct. 7 arrest.

Snap election, climate and infrastructure discussed at Shuswap candidates’ forum

Online forum hosted by the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce was distributed through Zoom

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Most Read