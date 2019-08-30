Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

  • Aug. 30, 2019 1:00 p.m.
  • News
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released photos of two pellet guns as well as two mountain bikes (above) thought to be stolen property, with the hopes of reuniting them with their owners.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released photos of two pellet guns (above) as well as two mountain bikes thought to be stolen property, with the hopes of reuniting them with their owners.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to reunite what are believed to be stolen items with their original owners.

On Thursday morning around 6 a.m. officers were called to the 5200 block of 25th Avenue after a suspicious man was spotted with two bikes that appeared to be high-end, as well as what looked to be a weapon.

Officers found the man and seized the bikes, along with two pellet guns, believing them to be recently stolen property.

The black and green GIANT mountain bike and the brown and white TREK bike were locked together. Police sent out pictures of the bikes, as well as the two recovered pellet guns with camouflage stocks.

“It was the keen eye of the witness that followed their gut instinct and believed the property may have been stolen, thus contacting the police so our officers could attend to investigate,” says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Through investigation officers located other alleged stolen property on the suspect that was previously reported to police, thus leading officers to believe the two bikes and two airsoft rifles are possible stolen property that has not yet been reported to police.”

A 30-year-old Vernon man is in police custody facing possible charges of possession of stolen property.

Anyone with any information about this property is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and ask to speak to Cst. Cooke. A cash reward could be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

You can also choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Theft of Vernon teen’s stolen bike has happy ending

READ MORE: Second-quarter police report shows assault, theft on the rise in Vernon

