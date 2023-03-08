Vernon police search for woman wanted for theft

Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky is also wanted for failing to comply with a probation order

Jessica Jynn Ruschiensky, 29, is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP put out a call to the public for help in locating her Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman who is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued the call for help tracking down Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky, 29, on Wednesday, March 8.

Ruschiensky is five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ruschiensky’s whereabouts is asked to contact the local RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: B.C. man wanted on 32 charges, including escape, assault and theft

READ MORE: Career criminal with almost 100 convictions rams Keremeos police car

Brendan Shykora

PoliceRCMPtheftVernon