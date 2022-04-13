Police in Vernon are asking for help locating11-year-old Brielle Boulter, who was last seen leaving her Vernon residence in the afternoon Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police in Vernon are asking for help locating11-year-old Brielle Boulter, who was last seen leaving her Vernon residence in the afternoon Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (RCMP photo)

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Vernon found safe

Police announced the girl was missing earlier in the day Wednesday

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Police in Vernon report the missing girl has been located safe and well.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

………………………………………

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is appealing to the public for help locating Brielle Boulter, an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Boulter was last seen leaving her Vernon residence on the afternoon of April 12.

“Efforts to locate Brielle have so far been unsuccessful and police are reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating her,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

Boulter is approximately five-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 100 pounds, with dyed purple hair with pink roots and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie a black T-shirt with a picture of a skull on it, grey sweatpants and blue Converse shoes.

Anyone who has seen Boulter or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local RCMP, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP seek help for missing woman

READ MORE: Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near Surrey border

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

missing person

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP ‘haven’t lost hope’ in 1990 missing person case, think Hope could hold answers
Next story
3 arrested outside of Golden, stolen vehicle recovered, firearms and ammunition seized

Just Posted

The Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation referendum asking the question whether to create a new Sorrento-Blind Bay Municipality in the South Shuswap will take place April 30, advance polls April 20 and mail ballot requests needed by April 19 at 4 p.m. (CSRD map)
Mail ballot requests for Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation referendum due by April 19

This blue 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500 was stolen from VLA Road in Chase overnight April 12/13. The canopy was destroyed and found on Harper Road the morning of April 13. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221. (Photo contributed)
Essential market truck stolen from organic farm in Chase

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm members Hazel Nevrkla, Rob Marshall, president Garry Hoffart, Kari Wilkinson and Josie Muto present Salvation Army Lieutenant Joel Torrens with a cheque for $14,400 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The club raised $28,867.22 through its recent Double Up Your Donation campaign, and chose to divide the funds between the Salvation Army and Second Harvest food banks. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rotarians donate close to $29,000 to Salmon Arm food banks

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko won the 67th Maria Canals Barcelona competition on April 6. (Maria Canals Barcelona photo)
Immersed in music: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins top honours in Barcelona competition