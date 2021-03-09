Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Police are hoping the public can help with an investigation into a break-in in Vernon that left multiple people injured over the weekend.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday (March 6), when police were called to the 700 block of 39th Avenue.

“Officers immediately attended the scene and determined that the home had been broken into and a physical altercation had taken place resulting in injuries to several people,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The individuals were taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigators believe the incident was targeted and do not feel there is any risk to the general public.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact the police.

Specifically, Terleski said anyone who was in the Blackrock Road area and the 700 block of 39th Avenue between 10:30 p.m. Friday (March 5) and 2 a.m. Saturday (March 6) and noticed anything suspicious, contact Const. Richard MacQueen at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-260-7122.

Brendan Shykora

