Vernon’s Spiritleaf is seeing an uptick in sales amid growing COVID-19 concerns. (Spiritleaf photo)

Vernon pot stores see sales rise amid COVID-19

Spiritleaf says province should loosen regulations to allow for delivery amid pandemic

While some Vernonites are panic buying and stocking up on toilet paper, canned goods and fresh greens, others are stocking up on a different kind of green.

Several local cannabis stores are seeing an uptick in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vernon Spiritleaf owner Sarah Ballantyne said she has seen an exponential growth in sales since March 15.

Staff from Vernon Cannabis are also reporting similar stockpiling trends.

“Sunday was our biggest day in a while,” Ballantyne said. “And sales have continued to double or triple since then.”

“It’s our normal customer base for the most part,” Ballantyne said. “But they’re basically doubling what they normally get.”

This stocking-up mentality may be due to customers’ fears that cannabis stores could be forced to close if the Provincial Health Officer makes that call, Ballantyne said.

Spiritleaf is open for the time being, she reassured, and will stay open as long as it can to serve the community.

The staff have maintained the store’s cleaning policy, but it’s amped it up a notch. The store is being cleaned more frequently in between customer visits and some apparatus has been put in place to create social distancing around the front counter.

Sniffer jars and other high-touch items were pulled more than a week ago when the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Signage on the door of the 53rd Avenue store details the protocols put in place by the dispensary to protect its patrons.

Not much else has changed for Vernon’s Spiritleaf, although Ballantyne said she’s busy preparing records of employment for some of her staff who have returned from international travels and must self-quarantine for 14 days at home.

The staff is keeping morale high with creative social media posts and brainstorming new names for strains of cannabis as they await delivery of more product to ensure shelves are full.

Ballantyne said she’s doing everything to ensure customers are feeling safe. She is taking phone orders and preparing them in store for pickup, and she will do at the door pickups, but what she would like to see is the province to loosen its regulations to allow for cannabis stores to start delivering.

She said other Spiritleaf locations in other provinces are already doing deliveries, so she’s hopeful that may speed up the process, especially during these uncertain and unprecedented times.

“We’re all doing OK, though,” Ballantyne said about herself and her team. “We’re going to stay open as long as we can.”

READ MORE: ‘We are experiencing a global shift,’ says Vernon mayor

READ MORE: ‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinesscannabisCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: New York and California on lockdown
Next story
Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District office closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Work will continue via phone and email; landfills and transfer stations will keep operating

Women Who Wine raise more than $48,000 for non-profit groups

Seventh Community Giving Event alone contributes more than $6,000

Salmon Arm physio, fitness clinics close doors over COVID-19 concerns

Some facilities still offering online services and streaming classes

Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

Revelstoke Property Services sent an email reminding tenants about no exceptions for missing rent

Popularity of vegetable seeds grows with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd to the joys of growing plants

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Vernon mom with presumptive COVID-19 case shares inside look into self-quarantining

‘At this point, just stay home,’ urges parent as family is in full quarantine

Province denies $20 million grant application for Princeton’s aquatic centre

Mayor Spencer Coyne said an indoor pool is not dead in the water

COVID-19: Bus fares waived, back door entry for most as BC Transit ensures social distancing

The new measures are now in effect

Most Read