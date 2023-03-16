Vernon RCMP asking for public’s help in finding suspect from February assault

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP need help identifying this man who is suspected of an assault that took place in February. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from an assault that took place at a local business in February.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 21st, the RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the 4700-block on 34th Street where a man trespassed on a property and assaulted the employee when he was asked to leave. The man fled the scene before police could get there in time while the employee suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male;

Medium build;

Wearing a black hoodie and cameo pants

“We’re hoping someone will recognize the person in the photograph and contact us so we can further our investigation,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Media Relations Officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 with the file number 2023-2749.

