Police tape surrounds what appears to be a pool of blood outside Polson Tower at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Police attended the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP investigating ‘serious’ early-morning assault

Vernon RCMP were advised of the alleged assault around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

A 24-year-old man is in hospital following what police are calling a “serious assault” in Vernon early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 15, police learned a man had walked himself to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital with injuries suggesting he’d suffered an assault causing bodily harm.

Upon arrival police located blood near the Emergency Department entrance in front of Polson Tower. They later learned the incident had taken place somewhere else, according to an RCMP news release.

“As the man was bleeding as he walked to the hospital, our Police Dog Section was utilized to conduct a track from the hospital to the scene where the incident occurred,” said , Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police say the man is of no fixed address and remains in hospital.

“No violent incident occurred at the hospital, and there was no impact to services,” said Brad Buie with Interior Health.

The investigation is in the early goings as police interview witnesses. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation but they believe the incident to be isolated.

