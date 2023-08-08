Vernon RCMP looking for truck that hit 2 female pedestrians

A big black pickup truck is being sought after it allegedly hit two women Sunday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is appealing to the public for assistance in locating the lifted, black Dodge 1500.

An officer was patrolling in downtown Vernon Aug. 6, around 2:45 a.m., when they came across a group of people standing in the middle of the intersection of 29th Avenue and 30th Street.

As the officer approached the group, he could see two women on the ground with visible injuries being treated by bystanders.

According to the investigation, the two women were in the intersection when they were struck by a lifted, black, Dodge 1500.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene northbound on 30th Street.

Both women were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers responded to the area but police were unable to locate the vehicle and are appealing to the public for their assistance.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has information about this hit and run,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “We’re also asking businesses in the area to review their video surveillance and contact police if they have any footage from the time of the incident that may assist the investigation.”

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

