Vernon RCMP try to ID man who allegedly broke into home through pet door

Police unable to identify suspect in BX home break-in and theft

RCMP are looking to identify this break and enter suspect. (Contributed)

Public assistance is needed to identify a man who allegedly crawled through a pet door to steal some goods from a BX home.

Video surveillance captured a man entering a home on Hartnell Road through an unsecured pet door Sept. 13 at approximately 11:40 a.m. After breaking into the house, the suspect allegedly stole two chainsaws, a car battery, a bike and some other personal accessories before leaving. The homeowner, who was away at the time of the break-in, immediately contacted police once they came home and discovered the theft.

“Investigators have not yet been able to establish the identity the person in the video,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “To advance the investigation, we are releasing the images with the hope someone will recognize the suspect and contact police.”

If you recognize the person in the photograph, or have any information about this theft, contact Const. Helgerson at (250) 545-7171.

