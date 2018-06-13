Vernon resident charged after possessing fawn

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents that if you see wildlife alone in the wild, leave them alone.

The BCCOS posted an image on their Twitter feed of a cute baby deer in a conservation truck after an unidentified person from Vernon was charged for carrying around the fawn for a couple of hours.

An individual from Vernon was recently charged after taking possession of a fawn and carrying it around for over 2 hours. The fawn was released in the location it was found for the doe to retrieve it. Leaving newborn deer alone is the best thing you can do for their survival pic.twitter.com/oOxj7UM4eS — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) June 12, 2018

