This baby fawn was rescued from a human by B.C. Conservation Officer Service. (BCCOS photo)

Vernon resident charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents that if you see wildlife alone in the wild, leave them alone.

The BCCOS posted an image on their Twitter feed of a cute baby deer in a conservation truck after an unidentified person from Vernon was charged for carrying around the fawn for a couple of hours.

TWEET:

We’ll have more to come on this story….

