Vernon SAR manager wins national volunteer award

When disaster strikes and emergencies arise, Canadians rely on emergency management professionals and volunteers to keep them safe.

A Vernon Search and Rescue manager was one of those honoured for her dedication and innovation as a volunteer in a prestigious new award announced Saturday.

Coralie Nairn has 28 years of experience as a Search and Rescue Manager with Vernon and Kelowna Search and Rescue (SAR), 15 years teaching AdventureSmart programming and eight years with the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association.

Nairn was involved in the Ground Search Team Leader Instructional Video through the National Search and Rescue Secretariat and was part of the pilot course, SAR Management Level 2 and has played an instrumental role in the effective management of large-scale roll-outs.

She teaches the Search Management course and other SAR training programs at Justice Institute of British Columbia and is an Incident Command System (ICS) National Level Instructor.

Public Safety Canada hosted the inaugural award ceremony which recognizes exceptional service and achievement in emergency management across Canada in Ottawa on Saturday.

The prestigious Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award (EMESA), delivered collaboratively by provincial, territorial and federal governments, is awarded to individuals or groups that have distinguished themselves through exemplary actions and contributions to advancing emergency management.

This year’s award recipients span every province and territory and represent a variety of professions in the emergency management community: from emergency management professionals and volunteers across all levels of government to leaders from Indigenous communities, non-governmental organizations, youth, academia, and associations. Contributions being recognized range from improving communications and response in times of disaster, increasing community resilience, delivering search and rescue training, and many more.

“Across Canada, there are many individuals and groups working hard to keep us safe who often go unnoticed. The recipients recognized today have not only achieved excellence in their field, they have helped keep us safe and resilient. I’m grateful to provinces and territories for their collaboration to recognize these leaders nationally for the first time, and look forward to working with them to award this prestigious honour to deserving individuals across Canada each year,” said The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.