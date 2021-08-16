Vernon Search and Rescue was called to help Vernon North Okanagan RCMP rescue four people from the waters of Kalamalka Lake after their boat capsized Sunday, Aug. 15. (File photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue was called to help Vernon North Okanagan RCMP rescue four people from the waters of Kalamalka Lake after their boat capsized Sunday, Aug. 15. (File photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue crew assists boaters after vessel capsizes

Incident happened after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, on Kalamalka Lake

Vernon Search and Rescue played a big role in helping four people to safety from the waters of Kalamalka Lake Sunday, Aug. 15.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that four people were stranded in the lake after their boat took on water and capsized.

Police requested the assistance of VSAR, who launched their boat and safely brought all the individuals back to shore.

“We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to our amazing Search and Rescue volunteers for their dedication, quick response, and ongoing commitment to our community,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers also played a major role Sunday in assisting the RCMP in delivering evacuation orders throughout Okanagan Indian Band land along Westside Road and surrounding areas, due to the continued approach of the White Rock Lake Fire.

By the end of the task, three more orders were added from the Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

From 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, approximately 1,400 homes were contacted.

READ MORE: Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for fire evacuees


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingRCMP

Previous story
Your Photos: Mount Law fire above West Kelowna
Next story
Significant structure loss on Westside due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Mayor Alan Harrison asked Salmon Arm residents prior to the Aug. 16 morning meeting of the city’s planning committee to stay calm and be prepared as wildfires expand in the region. (File photo)
Salmon Arm mayor urges residents to be prepared, stay calm as wildfires threaten

Motorists are urged to stay off Highway 97 and 97A in the North Okanagan in order to keep evacution routes clear for those being ordered out from Spallumcheen. (Rhonda Trautman photo)
Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for fire evacuees

This praying mantis was spotted recently in Enderby on the pumps at a gas station. Chélie Elsom-Pharand eventually invited it to crawl onto her hand and she carried it over to a bush. (Chélie Elsom-Pharand photo)
The elusive praying mantis turns heads in the Shuswap

The world wasted 931 million metric tons of food in 2019, according to a United Nations estimate in the Food Waste Index Report. (Pexels)
Morning Start: The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year