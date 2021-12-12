Vernon Search and Rescue praises efforts of injured sledder, friends

Vernon Search and Rescue crew helped bring an injured snowmobiler at the Hunters Range area near Enderby to safety Sunday morning, Dec. 12. (VSAR Instagram photo)

Patient helped himself out by being well prepared which made rescue near Enderby simpler for VSAR

An injured snowmobiler helped himself and was helped by Vernon Search and Rescue Sunday morning near the Hunters Range sledding area near Enderby.

On a social media post, Vernon SAR said “the patient and his friends did many things right that simplified the rescue process.” That included placing an SOS call with a satellite device, having the means for some basic first aid and the ability to get a fire going all helped toward a successful rescue.

The access to the injured sledder was “a wee bit bumpy,” said SAR, due to a lack of recent snow and the recent weather patterns of thawing and freezing.

“Hunters Range groomer, with Mike at the helm, contributed greatly to smoothing the trail and helped make the best of an unfortunate situation for our patient and enabled us to hand him off to waiting paramedics just after 1 a.m. this morning,” said Vernon Search and Rescue.

Many hands contribute to helping VSAR with its successes, and the group gives special thanks to @sledhuntersrange for the trail grooming and @bcehs for being on site upon arrival back to civilization.

