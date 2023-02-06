Vernon Search and Rescue, with help from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, brought to safety a pair of stranded snow bikers in a drainage ditch on Hunters Ranger near Enderby Saturday, Feb. 4. (Facebook photo)
Vernon Search and Rescue, sledders come to snow bikers’ aid
Pair of snow bikers caught in drainage ditch on Hunters Range rescued safely
Steep terrain and bad weather prevented two stranded snow bikers from getting to safety Saturday, Feb. 4.
The pair were, however, brought to safety by Vernon Search and Rescue with help from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association.
The riders had gone down a creek drainage in the LaForge riding area of Hunters Range, but could not make their way back up due to the terrain and the weather.
The riders were cold and wet but otherwise uninjured.
