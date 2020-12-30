Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak increases

The outbreak has grown at one of Vernon’s long-term care homes.
Heritage Square is reporting nine new cases, up from 10 when the 27th Street facility first announced the outbreak Dec. 27.
Heritage Square was the first care home to report an outbreak of the virus.
Since then, cases have been identified in two other homes: Noric House and The Hamlets.
All individuals in close contact with those infected are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. Families of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted directly.
Interior Health and the operator will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. This includes:
- Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms;
- Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.
Heritage Square is a private long-term care and assisted living facility operated by Kaigo. The operator has implemented a temporary stop to all visits across the site as an added precaution.
