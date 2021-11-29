Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate an incident in the 2800 block of 35th Street Saturday, Nov. 27, that resulted in a 38-year-old man suffering stab wounds. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate an incident in the 2800 block of 35th Street Saturday, Nov. 27, that resulted in a 38-year-old man suffering stab wounds. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon stabbing believed targeted act: RCMP

Man, 38, found suffering stab wound traced to 2800 block of 35th Street; arrests made, no charges laid

One man was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon Saturday evening, Nov. 27.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a report that a man with stab wounds had entered a location in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue. The 38-year old was transported to hospital by ambulance.

During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence in the 2800-block of 35th Street, where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident. All four individuals have since been released from custody and no charges have been laid.

“There will be a continued police presence at the residence as officers continue to collect physical evidence and complete their investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “While the investigation is in the early stages, police believe this to be a targeted act and there is no risk to the public.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2021-22413.

READ MORE: COSAR rescues couple missing from Lake Country outing

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

OkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton
Next story
Crash closes Highway 3 east of Princeton

Just Posted

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)
Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

City of Salmon Arm questioned on whether the proposed expansion of the sewage treatment plant would withstand flooding. (File photo)
Resident questions Salmon Arm council after Merritt’s sewage treatment plant floods

The Similkameen River near Highway 3, approximately 15 east of Princeton. Photo Facebook
Highway 3 east of Princeton starting to flood

Danny Ciccarello scored the game-winner Saturday, Nov. 27, as the Salmon Arm Silverbacks edged the hometown Wenatchee Wild 3-2 in BCHL action. (Chris Fowler Image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2-for-2 in Washington