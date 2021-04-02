Vernon street blocked as crews extinguish house fire

27th traffic is blocked Friday afternoon in both directions

Traffic on 27th Avenue is blocked off due to a house fire.

Vernon fire crews were called to the 5000 27th Avenue for a report of flames coming from a home around 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 2. Crews entered the building and could be seen on the second storey.

The blaze was knocked down quickly but the multi-unit residential building suffered damage on the front entrance and balcony area.

BC Ambulance personnel are also on scene, treating one person with a minor burn. There are no reports of other injuries.

Traffic is blocked both ways on 27th Avenue in #Vernonbc as crews respond to a residential fire. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/AijPfKunZb — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) April 2, 2021

BC Hydro crews arrived on scene with a powerline truck, however there appear to be no outages in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ: Okanagan Lake wildfire peaked at 100 hectares, no new growth

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire