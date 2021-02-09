Vernon teen back in class after life-threatening stroke

‘She is a fighter,’ mom says of daughter on road to recovery

A Vernon teen is back in class after suffering a stroke in November.

Chelsea Roszell, 17, was at home on Remembrance Day when her mother heard an odd noise from her room upstairs. She found Roszell lying contorted on the floor, as though having a seizure, unable to cry for help.

Roszell was rushed to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where it was discovered she’d suffered a life-threatening stroke due to a blood clot in her brain.

“She was unresponsive when she arrived and was immediately whisked into surgery,” says Corrine Erickson, Chelsea’s aunt, who started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of her rehabilitation.

Donors raised more than $12,000 for the teen’s recovery and on Feb. 8, Roszell had her first day back at school.

“It was exhausting, but she was very happy,” mother Wendy Mcghghy wrote in an update. “Thank you again to everyone for your continued support. Our family could not have been able to give her all the support she needs without the support of you all.”

Although Roszell’s road to recovery is far from over, her mother says she’s proven she is a fighter.

“She has been working so hard and has done so much more than anyone thought she would ever do. She has beat all the odds and is still working hard to get herself healed completely,” her mother wrote. “The school has been so incredible and she is actually going to graduate on time.

“My heart is bursting with gratitude and pride. Thank you, everyone, for keeping her in your thoughts.”

— with Brendan Shykora files

