Vernon to head back to polls for by-election in December

Vernonites will head back to the polls this December, but this time, they’ll be looking to elect a new city councillor.
The City of Vernon is readying for a byelection to fill a council seat left vacant after the passing of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.
Council set the general voting date for Dec. 4, and authorized the spending of up to $120,000 to cover the costs of the required byelection.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for this byelection only, special voting opportunities will not be offered — as it’s not advisable to hold in-person voting opportunities in long-term care homes or medical facilities. Instead, mail-in ballots and oral declarations would be offered as alternative options.
Council will also be asked to suspend enforcement of the sign bylaw between Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 for campaigning purposes.
Qualified candidates interested in running for the byelection must submit the required nomination package during the Candidate Nomination Period which begins Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. on Oct. 29.
“The health and safety of residents, volunteers and staff is the city’s top priority,” chief election officer Keri-Ann Austin said.
“We recognize that comfort levels of voters in the community may vary as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can rest assured that all COVID safety protocols will be in place at polling stations.”
- October 1, 2021, Nomination packages available for pick-up at City Hall and on the City’s website
- October 19, 2021, Nomination Period begins at 9:00 AM
- October 29, 2021, Nomination Period ends at 4:00 PM
- November 6, 2021, Campaign Period begins
- December 4, 2021, Campaign Period ends
Advance voting days
- November 24, 2021, Schubert Centre, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- November 25, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- November 27, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- December 1, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- December 2, 2021, Vernon Council Chambers, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
General voting day
- December 4, 2021, Locations to be confirmed, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.