Vernon townhouse complex entertained by girl, lamb and Dutch treats

Dressed in traditional Dutch wooden clogs and bonnet, Azriel Ploegman, nine, brought her four-week-old lamb, Emmanuel Joy, to spend the day with her contractor father, Paul, while he worked at a Vernon townhouse complex Tuesday, April 28. (Kerry Hutter photo)

There’s no official thing as Bring Your Lamb To Work With Your Dad While Wearing Traditional Dutch Garb Day.

But Azriel Ploegman made it such in Vernon on Tuesday, April 28.

Nine-year-old Ploegman brought her four-week-old lamb named Emmanuel Joy to spread some joy to residents of a Vernon townhouse complex where her contractor father, Paul, was doing some work.

The pair wandered through the grassy area with some residents waving hello and asking questions.

Ploegman, who dressed up for the day in traditional Dutch wooden clogs and bonnet, complete with ponytails, is a homeschooled Grade 3 student who lives in rural Armstrong.

