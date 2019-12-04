Realtor John Christmas provides a comprehensive list of the biggest and brightest homes in Vernon this Christmas season. (Facebook)

Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Realtor John Christmas checks his list twice and shares the biggest and best lights in town

It’s a Christmas miracle — a John Christmas miracle.

The Royal Lepage Realtor John Christmas has compiled a comprehensive list of spirited homes that are dripping with lights and Christmas cheer.

“Each year, my family, friends and I pile in the car with our peppermint mochas and Christmas treats to look at Vernon’s best lit houses,” he wrote. “This year, I wanted to share some of our best finds.”

Not only did Christmas include a list of the homes in his blog, he laid it out on an easy-to-navigate Google map.

Although this is the first year Christmas has compiled a thorough list, he said he’s going to make it an annual thing.

But why did it all start?

Christmas noticed that there wasn’t a great Trail of Lights list available to Vernonites, and those that were available would often be a disappointment.

“You’d go to a house and they’d be terrible,” he said.

READ MORE: Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

Christmas, instead, took a different route. He spoke with the homeowners and knew, sometimes in advance, that the homes included on his list were no joke.

“These homeowners that I talked to,” he said. “They are all so passionate about it.”

Christmas said he’s looking toward the future of his Christmas Light Tour and it looks bright. He’s even looking at creating some type of awards for participating homeowners.

Christmas said since the publication of his blog post earlier this week, his Facebook has been “pretty lit” with suggestions of more Vernon homes to add to the evolving tour.

Although “Everyday is Christmas” for this Realtor, according to his marketing materials, he is most looking forward to spending some time with his family this holiday season.

“People just put their stress aside and take that time to enjoy the little things,” he said.

Now, Vernonites can enjoy this little thing in convenience with John Christmas’ Christmas Light Tour.

READ MORE: SilverStar excited about future with new owners

READ MORE: B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian
Next story
Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Ben Boltwood feels his sibling found dead in Kamloops may have been killed

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Most Read