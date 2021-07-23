Vernon turns to court to shut down problem party house

The plug may soon be pulled on a long-standing party house in Vernon as the city seeks legal action to shut it down.

Ongoing parties at the property used as a short-term rental (STR) has caused significant issues to neighbouring residents since 2019 and the City of Vernon is now seeking legal action through a statutory injuction.

Bylaw has attended more than 50 complaints at the property and written more than 25 violation tickets for noise complaints, nuisance and unlawful land use. Compared to the next most-reported STR that has received only four or five complaints in the same time frame.

Despite that, the homeowners continued to rent the property to various guests who used it to hold large and loud gatherings.

“Let me be clear, the issues we are facing with this property are not the norm in our community,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “Most guests who are using short-term rentals in Vernon are respectful of those around them with very few issues arising.”

“However, the ongoing activity at this one property – by numerous renters and visitors – has been extremely disappointing.”

“Myself and council fully appreciate that the neighbouring residents have been frustrated about this property for a long time,” Cumming said. “Seeking a court injunction to cease the STR operation was not a decision made lightly, but it was time we put our foot down to stop this unacceptable behaviour.”

Over the past year, city staff have developed STR regulation policy recommendations for council’s consideration. Once this work is complete, the policy will provide a framework outlining expectations of STRs in residential neighbourhoods and provide tools for enforcement.

“Vernon is proud to be a family-oriented community where people choose to live, work, explore and play,” Cumming said. “The city aims to foster an environment where residents feel safe and comfortable at home, being part of a community where citizens and visitors show respect and kind regard for one another. And that is the norm in our great community.”

No further information will be provided on the property in question as the matter is now before the court.

