RCMP asking for public’s help to locate 26-year-old

The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a missing local woman.

Kelsey Marie Folley was last seen in Vernon Saturday, Nov. 20.

The 26-year-old is five-foot-four-inches tall, weighs approximately 119 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Folley is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

