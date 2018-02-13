Vernon woman missing for nearly two weeks

RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Emily Daley, 21, was last seen Jan. 31, 2018. Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Daley remains missing.

She is described as: Caucasian female; 4 ft 11 in (150 cm); 101 lbs (46 kg); black hair; hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emily Daley is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
