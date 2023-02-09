Vernon woman Michelle Hampton pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 after she defrauded Down’s Residence in 2010. The plea was made in Vernon court Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Google Street View)

Vernon woman pleads guilty to defrauding local care home

Michelle Hampton was a former employee at Down’s Residence in Vernon

A Vernon woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding a local care home while she was working there.

Michelle Hampton made her guilty plea in Vernon court Wednesday, Feb. 8, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Hampton was charged with fraud over $5,000 in 2010. She defrauded Down’s Residence, a place for developmentally challenged adults, while she was an employee there.

“Down’s Residence discovered inappropriate financial dealings by a former employee,” said Sandi Lautrup, manager of care for Down’s Residence, in a statement.

“The employee was immediately terminated and the matter turned over to the police. Down’s has been cooperating fully with the police in their criminal investigation and remains cooperative.”

In the statement, Lautrup said “we are happy to see justice is being done,” adding that no further comment can be made as civil suits are likely to follow.

Hampton will appear in court April 26 to fix a date for sentencing.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
