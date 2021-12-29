Vernon woman’s Indigenous work earns Order of Canada

A local woman who worked for more than 30 years to transform the health and well-being of Indigenous children, families and community is being recognized with one of the highest honours in the land.
Dr. Margo Greenwood, an Indigenous scholar of Cree ancestry, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada by Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. This award acknowledges Greenwood’s outstanding leadership and contributions to society.
Born in Wetaskiwin, AB, Greenwood resides in Vernon.
“I’ve been working in early childhood education since the start of my career. It’s a calling that makes my heart sing,” Greenwood said. “I’m accepting this award for my three sons who can see their contributions to our family realized, and for my granddaughter to see the full potential of women. I thank my Elders, teachers and colleagues who’ve advised and supported me in this journey.”
She is the academic leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health, housed at the University of Northern British Columbia and is a professor in UNBC’s First Nations studies and education programs. Greenwood has served as vice president of Indigenous Health, Northern Health since 2013.
For 15 years she has contributed to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and was advisory board chair for the Institute of Aboriginal Peoples’ Health from 2006-2013. She is currently a member of the Institute of Population and Public Health Advisory Board.
“The impact of Dr. Greenwood’s ongoing work and leadership in education and research initiatives aimed at addressing Indigenous health inequities in B.C. and across Canada is immeasurable,” said UNBC interim president Dr. Geoff Payne. “This prestigious honour is a testament to her unwavering commitment to ensuring that Indigenous Peoples’ experiences, perspectives and knowledge are prioritized at provincial, national and international tables.”
Greenwood says her work is driven by the question “how do we create systemic change in a world of injustice?” Her experience with Northern Health has further allowed her to lead such change.
Greenwood was orphaned at the age of 16. She credits calling on the power of vision to open doors and overcome challenges in her journey. She reflects that, “As a child spending time outside on the land, I learned how to dream. And dreaming is hope.”
“The National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health started as a dream at UNBC,” notes Greenwood. “There were no road maps; we had to create something new. I drew on Elders, colleagues and friends from across the country to help this national centre unfold, evolve and thrive.”
