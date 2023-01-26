(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Vice Society threatens data leak with blurred photo of Okanagan College

The college faced a cyberattack on Jan. 9

  • Jan. 26, 2023 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Okanagan College is far from out of the woods after a cyberattack gained access to confidential data of staff and students.

Threat Analyst Brett Callow took to Twitter to share the news including a screenshot of the website for Vice Society, the group likely behind the hack, as it shows a blurred image of Okanagan College next to the threat.

Vice Society is threatening to make confidential data public, including logins, passwords, social security numbers, credit card numbers and contracts.

What the group is asking for is unknown, but the website states it will release over 850 GB of data as of 8 p.m. London time on Jan. 30.

READ MORE: Okanagan College caught in cyberattack

READ MORE: Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CollegecybersecurityOkanagan

Previous story
Bike wash station proposed for South Canoe trailhead in Salmon Arm
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Salmon Arm's Downtown Activity Centre is the site of a temporary emergency shelter until April 30, 2023. (File photo)
Salmon Arm councillor speaks to concerns around newly opened emergency shelter

Pictured is one example of a bike wash station. The Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking to build a bike wash station at the South Canoe trailhead. (Contributed)
Bike wash station proposed for South Canoe trailhead in Salmon Arm

The former Sicamous KOA campground reopened under new ownership as the Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort in May 2021. (Pinnacle Lifestyles photo)
Sicamous area resort looks to add RV spaces, seasonal dwelling units

Maggie Beckner (558) was one of Larch Hills Nordic Society’s top finishers in the 39th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: More than $3,000 raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet for Heart and Stroke Foundation