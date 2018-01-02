Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vice has suspended two top executives after a New York Times report on sexual misconduct at the digital media company.

Vice Media has suspended its president, Andrew Creighton, and chief digital officer Mike Germano, as it investigates allegations against them, according to a company memo sent to employees Tuesday.

The Times had reported in late December that it found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including Creighton.

The newspaper talked with more than two dozen women who say they experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct, including groping and forced kisses.

Vice Media co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi have apologized for the “boy’s club” culture .

Vice has grown from a Canadian magazine to a dominant online video company, expanding into TV around the world.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops man shot in leg
Next story
Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Just Posted

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Lots of crashes, few injuries

Salmon Arm RCMP report responding to 15 collisions in three days, but no one was badly injured.

Ebbett waiting, hoping for Olympic call

Vernon hockey player helped his chances of going to Olympics with play at Spengler Cup

Neighbours scare off thieves

Enderby mailbox theft interrupted by nearby residents

Man faces extortion charge related to a Sicamous marina

Richmond man charged after allegedly attempting to extort money from marina owner

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Kamloops man shot in leg

Kamloops RCMP deploy Emergency Response Team after a man was shot in the leg

Kelowna mother met with foul play in Peru

A Kelowna mother’s family believe she met with foul play while backpacking in Peru

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

SPCA seeks help healing Silverbell

Injured cat will need surgery before a loving home can be found for her

Kelowna career criminal sentenced

Daniel Mader will spend three years behind bars for firearms offences

Most Read