Victim trapped in Enderby crash

Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road

A truck rollover in rural Enderby Monday reportedly had one occupant trapped.

RCMP, ambulance, air ambulance and fire crews were called to the accident at 2856 Enderby Mabel Lake Road (near Hupel Road) shortly after 4:30 p.m.

“There was a pickup with two occupants in the vehicle and both are conscious and out of vehicle,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter at 5:30 p.m.

“When they (crews) got there one was out and one was still trapped in the vehicle.”

The accident, 29 kilometres out, is well past Kingfisher.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reena Virk’s mother has died
Next story
UPDATED: 6-ha. brush fire east of Oliver ‘pretty well contained’

Just Posted

Victim trapped in Enderby crash

Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road

NDP executive steps down in North Okanagan Shuswap

in-house ‘spending scandal’ blamed for Saturday’s resignation decision

Salmon Arm students chop their locks for a good cause

King’s Christian School collects hair donations for cancer patients

Update: Driver lone occupant of truck that crashed Saturday

Vehicle flipped over on 50th Street SW, driver injured, alcohol not ruled out as a factor

Vernon second-degree murder suspect found not criminally responsible

Angelo Gabriel Monfort’s matter will be put to the British Columbia Review Board

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

UPDATED: 6-ha. brush fire east of Oliver ‘pretty well contained’

About 30 local firefighters and 10 B.C. Wildfire firefighters on scene, two air tankers responding

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

Canadian military police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, entered his plea today at a court martial proceeding in Halifax

Vernon cold case murder suspect bail hearing Tuesday

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 10 a.m. June 19

Elvis lives again in Penticton

Elvis Festival back this weekend for 17th year

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Most Read