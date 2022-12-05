Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work

Victoria also had the second most people in the country who usually walked to work in 2021, said StatsCan

Approximately one in 20 workers in Victoria consistently biked to work in 2021, according to Statistics Canada’s most recent census. (Black Press Media file photo)

Approximately one in 20 workers in Victoria consistently biked to work in 2021, according to Statistics Canada’s most recent census. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has the highest rate of commuters who bike to work out of Canada’s 41 largest cities.

Approximately one in 20 workers in Greater Victoria – or 5.3 per cent – consistently biked to work in 2021, according to Statistics Canada’s most recent census.

“And perhaps not unexpected. given Victoria’s compact urban environment, relatively flat topography and generally mild winters,” StatsCan said in a statement.

The second-highest rate was in Kelowna at two per cent.

Only 1.2 per cent of Canadians in a metropolitan area of 100,000 people or more travelled to work on a bicycle.

Among the country’s largest communities with at least 15,000 commuters living downtown, Victoria had the second-highest number of people who usually walked to work at 29.5 per cent.

The Ottawa-Gatineau region took the top spot with 29.8 per cent.

Around one in 20 Canadians mainly walked to work in May 2022, while approximately one in 60 took a bike.

READ MORE: Victoria looks at bike network past and future as city rolls with the changes

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike lanesBiking

Previous story
Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
‘Everybody dies, but not everybody lives’: UBCO remembers lives lost in Iranian protests

Just Posted

Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)
Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Representatives of Legacy on Mara Concerned Owners Group are opposed to the District of Sicamous rezoning the complex on Mara Lake Lane, adjacent to Highway 97A, to allow short-term rentals. (Google photo)
Sicamous strata members vote against proposed rezoning allowing short-term rentals

For three days in a row a cougar has been filmed visiting John Michaud’s Eagle Bay property. (John Michaud video)
VIDEO: Security camera captures repeat visits by cougar on Shuswap property

Voice of the Shuswap station manager Jeanette Clement stands in front of the station’s programming board in August 2021. (Contributed)
Voice of the Shuswap celebrates 10 years of community broadcasting