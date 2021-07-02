A crowd pulls down the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria. (Siiam Hamilton/Twitter)

Victoria police seek two suspects in toppling of Captain James Cook statue

Monument replaced with red dresses

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on two suspects in regards to the destruction of the Captain James Cook Statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, a large group toppled the statue before tossing it in the harbour.

The monument was then replaced with several wooden red dresses.

VicPD is looking for information on two people associated with the destruction of the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day. (Photos courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD said at least two people are being sought in regards to the destruction.

“Safe, peaceful and lawful protests are permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Property damage is not,” VicPD said in a statement.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Lightning, heat ignite wildfire season in B.C.; 119 blazes burning
Next story
New fire reported in Golden area as temperatures soar

Just Posted

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Two new fires were burning in the Shuswap on July 2, one at Celista Mountain and the other southeast of Carlin. (BC Wildfire Service map)
2 new wildfires ignited in the Shuswap, 1 under control

This Adams River Lumber Company logging camp was likely the one at the head of the lake, called The Depot. Photo by Walter Montgomery, courtesy of the Chase and District Museum and Archives.
Column: The Shuswap’s first intentional community

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A bulldog skateboarded through the legs of 30 people, setting a world record