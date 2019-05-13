Hannah Day and her mother Brooke Ervin in a picture posted to Facebook before Day underwent a biopsy surgery for tumours in her brain. (Facebook/Brooke Ervin)

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

A nine-year-old girl, whom the Greater Victoria community assisted during a seven-year battle with cancer, has died today, her family said.

“Today most will be celebrating Mother’s Day while I’m mourning the death of a child,” her mother, Brooke Ervin, wrote on Facebook.

Hannah Day fell ill of a bacterial infection after a chemotherapy session depleted her immune system, Ervin said. “It wiped her immune system further than they ever expected,” she said. Ervin told Black Press in March that Hannah had suffered a third cancer and fifth relapse.

In 2012, Hannah was diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma, at just three years old. She underwent 13 months of chemotherapy and was able to put the cancer in remission. In 2014, Hannah battled cancer again after the previous treatment induced leukemia.

This year, Hannah’s condition tragically worsened following the growth of tumors in her brain and spine.

“Seven years of treatment had done havoc on her tiny little body, and she just didn’t stand a chance, no matter how hard she fought,” her mother revealed.

On August 7th 2009, Hannah was born a healthy full-term baby weighing “5 pounds 15 ounces,” she added. Over the years, the Langford youth received community support through fundraisers as Hannah was receiving treatment in B.C. Children’s hospital in Vancouver, both through Gofundme and organized fundraisers.

“Thank you everyone for the love over the years. For supporting our family and making life easier. I love you all so much,” Ervin said.


