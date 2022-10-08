A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

(AP Video/Maxi Jonas, Production: Leo La Valle)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionWhales

Previous story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal
Next story
B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine from next week

Just Posted

Renovation plans proposed for 301 Main St. were well received by the District of Sicamous Planning and Development Committee on Sept. 28, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
Space for mobile vendor part of renovation plan for Main Street Sicamous property

Candidates for city councillor attended the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce All Candidates Forum on Oct. 4. From left to right, starting at top of photo, they are, in alphabetical order: Daniel Bardy, incumbent Debbie Cannon, Brian Fletcher, incumbent Kevin Flynn, David Gonella, Deb Haukedal, Robert Johnson, incumbent Tim Lavery, incumbent Sylvia Lindgren, incumbent Louise Wallace Richmond and Kristine Wickner. (Salmon Arm Observer image)
Salmon Arm council hopefuls share views on housing, vaccine mandates and more

Pocket neighbourhoods, town homes and mixed-use (residential/commercial ) structures were among housing formats preferred by respondents to a housing strategy survey conducted by the District of Sicamous. (District of Sicamous image)
Survey: Single-detached homes most desired for Sicamous

Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)
Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom