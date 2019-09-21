Video: All ages rally in Salmon Arm to demand climate action

More than 150 people make their way from Ross Street Plaza to city hall for rousing speeches

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20 from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action on Sept. 20. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

“Let’s scream, let’s shout, our time is running out.”

Chanting this and other phrases, more than 150 people in Salmon Arm of all ages joined hundreds of mass protests for action on global warming around the world Friday. They walked together, many carrying placards, from the Ross Street Plaza to city hall, while motorists honked in support.

#ClimateStrike Salmon Arm and hundreds like it kicked off a week of actions that will end, according to environmental group Canada – 350.org, with an enormous and historic mobilization on Sept. 27. 350.org is self-described as an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

The local walk was organized by biologist Julia Beatty, who also acted as MC as the crowd gathered. Neskonlith elder Louis Thomas said wouldn’t it be great if 10,000 people had showed up and what a message that would send. Tara Willard of the Secwepemc Nation followed up with a song honouring Mother Earth.

Jim Cooperman, president of the Shuswap Environmental Action Society, said over-consumption is at the root of the problem.

“As long as the planes keep flying and people carry on with their meetings, including climate change conferences, and vacations, as long as the container ships keep bringing more plastic goods from Asia, as long as we continue to fuel our lifestyles with coal, oil and gas, as long as forests continue to be cut and burned, and as long as the majority of farmland continues to be utilized for meat and dairy, global temperatures will continue to increase.” \

Ecologist Barry Wilson pointed to actions people can take immediately to make a difference. One is not to trade in cell phones every year, but to make them last five years. He talked about all the resources their manufacture devours, and said he’s calculated that 1.47 billion smart phones will be manufactured and sold in the world in 2019.

Entomologist Art Borkent spoke about the decline of insect numbers, due to factors such as climate change and pesticides. A solution, he said, is for people to care deeply about the planet and all it holds. He also pointed out that people are taught to do things alone, but when people do things together, life is better.

Three of five political candidates spoke, with Conservative Mel Arnold and People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing absent. To applause, NDP candidate Harwinder Sandu spoke of pipelines, and asked: “What will we do with the money if we don’t have a planet to live on?”

Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz commended the youth present, saying, “You are making history by taking charge of our future, by demanding better of us…”

Green Party candidate Marc Reinarz said the oil industry is not the enemy. The worst enemy, he said, is the politician who says they recognize climate change, yet block all action that leads to mitigation.

City couns. Tim Lavery and Louise Wallace Richmond spoke, commending the youth for their strength and dedication.

The afternoon closed with words from four young women. Mirella Ramsay, founder of the Mirella Project, said the job is to make Salmon Arm the most eco-friendly town in the world.

“We want nothing more and nothing less.”

She encouraged people to get on board.

Students Sarah Johnston, Maggie Beckner and Fiona Young came to demand action. Maggie said young people don’t need the hope or gratitude of adults, they need them to take responsibility for what’s been done and take action. Fiona said fixing the mistakes will cost a fortune, but saving the earth is priceless. And Sarah said the planet is at a tipping point.

“You either give my generation a future, or you don’t. What happens now is up to all of us.”

