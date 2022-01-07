VIDEO: B.C. man turns snowy golf course into cross country ski track

Brett Renaud lives steps away from the golf course, and spends some of his free time grooming tracks

Brett Renaud alongside his dog Molly at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Contributed by Brett Renaud)

A local man is turning the greens at the Revelstoke Golf Club into fresh tracks for cross country skiers.

Brett Renaud is a true Revelstokian, born and raised in the community. He spent much of his youth at the Revelstoke Golf Club, with his home located just steps away from the green. His father was a golf pro.

Now, Renaud is combining two of his favourite pastimes, golf and cross country skiing. He’s taken it upon himself to groom the fresh snow that graces the greens into a scenic cross country ski track for all to enjoy.

“I do it because I enjoy doing it,” said Renaud. His dog, Molly, is his accomplice in the operation, working hard alongside Renaud when he grooms the trails.

Renaud purchased an old groomer from the Revelstoke Golf Club, fixed it up, and started grooming the trails.

He has since moved from using the golf course’s old groomer to one that he built himself.

Renaud uses his extensive knowledge of every green, tee box and divot to craft the perfect trail and avoid damaging any part of the course.

The loop is set up like a figure eight, with the length of the whole track coming in at just under 4 km. Renaud says those wanting to use the track can do half of it if they wanted to, and with no major hills, is a great place for skiers of all levels of experience to enjoy.

“To go out and ski and go along the Columbia River — it’s spectacular,” said Renaud.

Renaud says the trails at the golf course are built for cross country skiing and snowshoeing only and urges people not to walk on the track without the proper equipment.

A recent post on Facebook applauded Renaud for the time and effort he puts in on the golf course and received over 200 likes and a number off comments.

“Revelstoke is very fortunate to have Brett and his family and community members like them to set a good example of what community really means,” one commenter wrote.

