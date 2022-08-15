VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)
BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)
BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)

Roughly 1,000 of an estimated 33,000 B.C. public service employees have stationed themselves at picket lines across B.C., as part of the first phase of job action amid breakdowns in bargaining with the Public Service Agency.

At the Delta Distribution Centre, dozens could be seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) with signs in hand.

While retail liquor and cannabis stores are not part of this phase of job action, the BCGEU said in a statement earlier Monday that select BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres are – specifically Richmond, Delta, Burnaby and Kamloops locations.

The contract between the BCGEU and the Public Service Agency expired April 1 and there have been sporadic talks since April 6, but the union rejected an invitation from the agency for another meeting last week, saying it would “not be fruitful.”

Union president Stephanie Smith has said wage protection is the top concern of her members as inflation climbs dramatically.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protestProvincial Government

Previous story
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP needs help with mental health calls
Next story
Princeton RCMP investigate incident at hospital that left one doctor injured

Just Posted

Cellist, composer and performing artist Christine Hanson will be playing the ROOTSandBLUES Main Stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, and will take part in a “Pushing The Boundaries” workshop at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Barn Stage. (Contributed)
ROOTSandBLUES: Artist captivates with musical retelling of Robert W. Service poem

Members of the board of directors of the new Shuswap Pride Society including Joanne Wittstock, Shelley Desautels, Allie Alexander, Daylene Fleming, Jenn Andreasen and Marsha Bradcoe were at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm on Aug. 13, 2022 for the group’s meet-and-greet event with a free picnic, music and games for the community. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
New Shuswap Pride Society welcomes community at Marine Peace Park event

Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

Four different plans for units have been developed for a 60-duplex, 120-unit housing project at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe, but the city planning department says, generally, the contemporary styled units are three storeys. (City of Salmon Arm image)
60-unit duplex project in Canoe met with accolades and approvals