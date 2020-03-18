VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

“Stop making memes. It’s not a joke.”

Comox Valley resident Claire Patterson recently returned from Spain, where she has been teaching.

She says what she saw there should serve as a warning to Canadians.

“This is a personal video attached to the core message that it is your individual civic duty to practice social distancing, isolation and quarantine measures now. The point of the video was to show that less than a week ago the lack of concern present in Canada was the same as Spain,” she says on her Instagram account (claire_patty).

View this post on Instagram

This is a personal video attached to the core message that it is your individual civic duty to practice social distancing, isolation and quarantine measures now. The point of the video was to show that less than a week ago the lack of concern present in Canada was the same as Spain. We are in a unique position as a country of not having a high amount of cases at the moment and to keep it that way, we have to be preventative. It's not an overreaction it's simply science. It was my hope that sharing this video would forge an emotional connection between why you should be preventative now, with a hope that this was the connection missing from stats and news coverage that would wake people up to the severity of the issue. No, I do not think the world is ending. No, I am not being alarmist. No, I am not asking for attention. I'm asking that everyone check their privilege (including myself) and work together to flatten the curve. The sadness in this video is not about my situation but out of concern for my loved ones in Spain. I am extremely thankful for the support I had from friends and my homestay family in Catalonia. ❤️

A post shared by Claire Patterson (@claire_patty) on

“We are in a unique position as a country of not having a high amount of cases at the moment and to keep it that way, we have to be preventative. It’s not an overreaction it’s simply science. It was my hope that sharing this video would forge an emotional connection between why you should be preventative now, with a hope that this was the connection missing from stats and news coverage that would wake people up to the severity of the issue.

“No, I do not think the world is ending. No, I am not being alarmist. No, I am not asking for attention. I’m asking that everyone check their privilege (including myself) and work together to flatten the curve.

“The sadness in this video is not about my situation but out of concern for my loved ones in Spain. I am extremely thankful for the support I had from friends and my homestay family in Catalonia.”

Black Press has reached out to Patterson for comment.

Comox ValleyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines
Next story
VIDEO: Long line of trucks at B.C. crossing after Canada’s borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel

Just Posted

Okanagan College cancels face-to-face classes while transitioning to online education

The remaining in-person classes will cease at the end of the week

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

In photos: Car flies off snowbank, lands on two vehicles in Blind Bay

Car drives across a front yard before hitting a frozen snow bank

Editorial: Change the only constant, even for the Observer

New home for Salmon Arm Observer, Shuswap Market and Eagle Valley News

Kelowna International Airport expects traffic volume to drop by 50 per cent

‘We dealt with something serious after 911, but this is different,’

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: Okanagan prison closed to visitors, no confirmed cases of virus

Individuals in custody still have access to legal council, encouraged to contact clients via phone

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

Helping Paws Okanagan worries about being able to bring dogs home as borders close

The Penticton-based organization rescues dogs from Texas

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines

The Now-Leader has reached out to Mayor Doug McCallum on both matters, but has not yet received a response

Ethical consumerism important through the COVID-19 pandemic: expert

‘… When we talk about extreme overstocking behaviour, that is problematic’ said marketing researcher

VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

“Stop making memes. It’s not a joke.”

Most Read