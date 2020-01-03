A Williams Lake buck was none too pleased to be tangled up in a toboggan but thanks to the prompt response of Williams Lake’s Conservation Officers, he freed without incident. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

While deer may pull sleighs, they are not equipped to ride toboggans as one buck found out to his dismay in the Williams Lake area this week.

A resident was hiking in the lakecity area recently when they stumbled upon a strange scene. A buck had somehow gotten the ropes of a toboggan tangled up in his antlers and was struggling to dislodge it in the winter show. Reacting promptly, the person who found the deer gave the Conservation Officer Service a call on the RAPP line for help.

In an effort to reach the animal in distress as fast as possible, Conservation Officers hopped onto a snowmobile and arrived on scene promptly. Thankfully, the buck was uninjured and it was a simple manner of tranquillizing him so the officers could move in to cut the rope and free him of his unexpected headdress. Shortly afterwards officers watched the deer “prance away”, happy to be on his way.

While Conservation Officers often see deers caught up in hammocks, netting and Christmas lights, this toboggan marks a first for Williams Lake according to the Conservation Officer Service’s Facebook page.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram
Next story
Two B.C. men found liable in staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Just Posted

Emergency crews respond to another unconfirmed gas leak at Salmon Arm bank

Carbon monoxide alarm prompts return to RBC Royal Bank for second day in a row

Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A strong Pacific storm is expected to pass over the Coquihalla Highway

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

Intwined Fibre Arts closing after seven years of business

Owner of the yarn store says she is ‘ready to do something different’

Man shot by Salmon Arm RCMP suing police and province

Kaymen Winter and his lawyer claim police negligence was responsible for his injuries

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

LETTER: Summerlanders have shown generosity

While fires rage in Australia, visitor notices community spirit in Summerland

LETTER: Utility increases, RDOS pay increase are disappointing

Increases will affect those on low incomes

North Okanagan woman gets stolen car, dead pets back

Monte Lake resident had just put her dog and cat down, who were in the back seat, when a thief stole her car

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Celebration tea was held at Angus Place on Dec. 26

Most Read