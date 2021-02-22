Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)

VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

A Burns Lake man is turning heads after taking a lynx by the scruff after it broke in and attacked his chicken coop.

In a video Chris Paulson sent to Lakes District News, he can be seen holding up the lynx, which is making low-sounding growl.

“Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,” Paulson said, before turning the camera to dead chickens lying at the entrance to the coop.

Paulson was just returning home after a cross-country ski on Sunday (Feb. 21) and was headed up the hill to feed his horses when he heard a ruckus coming from his chicken coop. As he went closer, he saw the lynx inside.

According to Paulson, the lynx wasn’t very big and he could see how focused it was on the chickens. A couple of chickens were already killed by the time he got to the coop, and the wild cat seemed intent on killing them all.

That’s when Paulson entered and grabbed the lynx by the back of his neck.

“I could’ve probably gotten really scratched but he was facing away from me and if he had really started to struggle, I would have just thrown him out the door but he didn’t struggle at all; he just went really passive, just like his mum picking him up,” he said.

For Paulson, who has grown up in the area with wildlife, this was a non-event but it was definitely exciting according to him.

Lynx, with thick fur and conspicuously large, well-furred paws, are common in northern B.C. The reclusive animal, which normally avoids humans and populated areas, weighs roughly seven to 15 kilograms.

If you come across a lynx, officials say that to face the animal and talk firmly while slowly backing away. Do not run as a cat’s instinct is to chase and never offer it food.

“I don’t suggest anyone to do what I did. Avoidance is the thing to do but I assessed the situation and I didn’t feel threatened at all,” said Paulson, who is used to such encounters in the bush.

To top it, the lynx had a mouthful of feathers and chicken parts which he didn’t want to give up and that made him an even lesser threat to Paulson, he said.

Earlier this year, conservation officers trapped a lynx in Kamloops after multiple residential sightings. The wild cat was taken to the local BC Wildlife Park for assessment.

Paulson put the lynx in a large empty dog kennel he had and the animal just settled in there peacefully, he said.

The animal was released back into the wild later in the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation
Next story
Help sought for Okanagan business hit by theft

Just Posted

A sun over mountains and Shuswap Lake beneath feature boldly in Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus Grade 9 Sciences Humaines students’ Amelie Ewanyshyn and Kaelah Riley’s flag design. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm students flag city’s banner for meaningful replacement

Jackson campus Grade 9 students offer thoughtful alternatives to city’s current flag

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Ice formations add to the things for hikers to see along the trail leading up to Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Ice formations add to attraction of Shuswap waterfall

Margaret Falls near Salmon Arm a popular weekend outing

Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
New machine grooms snow covered mountain bike trails in Salmon Arm

With the success of the first one, the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy a second groomer.

The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Shuswap Coldest Night of Year event raises $60,000-plus

46 teams, 237 walkers take part in virtual event Saturday, Feb. 20; more walking Sunday, Feb. 21

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

A Vernon councillor has put out a notice of motion requesting an audit of all BC Housing projects in the city. Council will review at its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (BC Housing photo)
Contentious motion to audit Vernon’s supportive housing projects withdrawn

City councillor withdrew motion which could have seen projects temporarily suspended at the meeting’s start

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Golden

The vehicle incident occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. this morning.

A citizen survey was conducted from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed its initial analysis of the survey. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

More than 200 people responded to survey from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are on trial for killing Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna in 2018

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Help sought for Okanagan business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

Most Read