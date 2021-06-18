The remains of the Mid-Island Co-op in Whiskey Creek along the Alberni Highway on Friday, June 18, after a blaze the day before devastated the gas station. (Michael Briones photo)

The remains of the Mid-Island Co-op in Whiskey Creek along the Alberni Highway on Friday, June 18, after a blaze the day before devastated the gas station. (Michael Briones photo)

VIDEO: Camper van explosion burns Vancouver Island gas station to the ground

Nine fire departments responded to the incident, no injuries reported

The devastation was clear one day later.

A popular Whiskey Creek pit stop for ice cream and road trippers on Vancouver Island was completely devastated by a massive blaze on Thursday (June 17).

A release from the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department read that the fire started at the Mid-Island Co-Op at 3:49 p.m., and on arrival firefighters noted the blaze, which had started from a motor vehicle at a fuel pump, quickly spread to the overhead canopy and convenience store. The store sustained significant damage the blaze but remained isolated to one structure.

Officials said that thanks to the quick thinking of Co-op staff members, they were able to activate the emergency shutoff for the fuel pumps and safely evacuate the building. No one was injured during the incident.

The lieutenant of fire prevention and training with the Coombs-Hilliers VFD, Theresa Benoit, said the highway had to be immediately shut down to allow for emergency vehicles access to the site.

“We rely on water supply from mutual areas, so fire departments sent in water tenders because we don’t have hydrants locally… We needed to keep our crews sae and allow them space to work.”

READ MORE: Exploding camper van torches Highway 4 gas station between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

A total of nine fire departments responded to the blaze from neighbouring municipalities, with more than 50 firefighters on scene to control the fire and provide support for water supply.

Fire crews worked until 10:20 p.m. on fire suppression to put out any remaining hotspots.

Benoit said this was the first time, in her experience, that the Coombs-Hilliers fire department handled a gas station fire in the area, though they have had similar experiences with providing mutual aid to other surrounding departments.

While the fire’s origin was reported to be the motor vehicle, the exact cause remains under investigation. According to the release, it appears the fire was accidental.

Cpl. Travis Strong with the Oceanside RCMP said that one of their Highway Patrol members arrived on the scene within a minute of the vehicle (described as an older motorhome) catching fire, and saw it spread to the building. He said the officer was hoping to put the fire out with his extinguisher, but was too far gone to put out by hand by the time he arrived.

Strong said that since the fire was not of suspicious origins, they will not need to continue with the investigation.

Police were in attendance to initially help with evacuating the area and containing the scene, but as more of their resources became available they helped to keep the public away from a downed hydro line and provide traffic control.

Friday morning, Matt Smith, a nearby resident, said he was sad to see such a staple of his childhood go up in flames. He stopped by the scene to witness the destruction and take a last look at what remains. He said the gas station was a ‘trademark’ stop in the area, and hopes it gets rebuilt.

Regional District of Nanaimo Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington, Whiskey Creek, Meadowood) director Leanne Salter said the fire is devastating for the community.

”I am extremely heavy-hearted to see this historic landmark destroyed. We will all miss the ice cream, and the convenience of stopping for dry goods and gas on the way to the West Coast,” she wrote in an email to the PQB News.

She also expressed her gratitude for the quick action and support from all firefighters in the area.

Ian Anderson, CEO of Mid-Island Co-Op, confirmed to PQB News that all staff members were safe and accounted for, and that the company plans to support them through this challenging time. He said the number of staff members employed at the Whiskey Creek station varies seasonally.

“We’d like to acknowledge and thank the multiple fire departments that responded, and for all the dedicated personnel who worked to keep our team members, customers and community safe,” said Anderson.

He added that, at this point, there are no set plans to rebuild the station, but they will provide more information on the possibility in the future.

“Our real focus is supporting the staff and looking after our team members,” he said.

– will be updated

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

fireParksvillequalicum beachvancouverisland

Previous story
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast
Next story
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior

Johann Oriana and Neo Moren paint a Yoshi head on June 11 at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary grads create with parking lot canvas

Students paint the parking lot June 11, leaving their mark on the school

Canadian blues sensation Colin James will close down Saturday night, Aug. 14 of the 2021 digital Salmon Arm Roots Blues Festival. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salmon Arm’s Roots & Blues branches out for second online festival

Nine acts, including Colin James, Caleigh Cardinal, to perform on festival’s website Aug. 13 and 14.

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Pringles aren’t potato chips, according to the snack’s original owners

Your morning start for Friday, June 18, 2021

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Bella Bella is on B.C.’s Central Coast, accessible only by air and ocean. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Elders care home project, tourism, lumber mill supported

The federal government says it wants to ban most flavoured vaping products in a bid to reduce their appeal to youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Craig Mitchelldyer
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

If implemented, the regulations would restrict all e-cigarette flavours except tobacco, mint and menthol

Seth Rogen’s vibrant orange sculpture was sold for $7,000 above Vancouver Art Gallery’s initial estimation at auction Tuesday. June 15. (Heffel Fine Arts)
Vase made by Seth Rogen sells for $12,000 at Vancouver auction

The B.C.-born comedian has a new pot habit and it’s paying off

BC Lions running back John White IV (3) runs with the ball during first quarter CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Saturday, September 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
BC Lions file trademark for new logo

Canadian Football League team files for new design on June 1

The remains of the Mid-Island Co-op in Whiskey Creek along the Alberni Highway on Friday, June 18, after a blaze the day before devastated the gas station. (Michael Briones photo)
VIDEO: Camper van explosion burns Vancouver Island gas station to the ground

Nine fire departments responded to the incident, no injuries reported

The Montreal Police logo is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his leg on a young Black man’s neck during an arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Probe called for after video appearing to show Montreal officer’s knee on Black youth’s neck

Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The website for a Broadway theatre showing "Springsteen on Broadway" said it would only allow guests "fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine" — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
No Springsteen for you: AstraZeneca not good enough to qualify for Broadway ticket

Victoria area mayor among those unable to attend New York entertainment due to COVID-19 restriction

The crosswalk is at Third Street and Mackenzie and was installed on June 17. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Painting a rainbow: First Pride crosswalk installed in Revelstoke

‘It signals to the community that this city is inclusive,’ Mayor Gary Sulz

Most Read