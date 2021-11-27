VIDEO: Christmas parade brings joy to Salmon Arm

Christmas came early in Salmon Arm on Nov. 27.

At 3 p.m., a large crowd lined the streets of the city’s downtown core to take in the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade.

The event was part of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest, organized by the Salmon Arm Fair. Volunteers helped to control traffic and many local businesses and community groups took part in the festivities.

Rounding out the parade was Santa Claus, who rode by on a Salmon Arm Fire Department truck.

