VIDEO: Christmas parade brings joy to Salmon Arm

Sharon Taylor and her granddaughter Amoura Sherwood came to take in the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) From top left: Angela Gurr, Rosalie Robichaud, Justine Robichaud, David Robichaud and Tristan Robichaud came to see the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Chad and Kaillah Peterson brought their kids, Kade and Kylo, to see the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Christmas Parade, Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Christmas Parade, Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Santa came to town for the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)

Christmas came early in Salmon Arm on Nov. 27.

At 3 p.m., a large crowd lined the streets of the city’s downtown core to take in the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade.

The event was part of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest, organized by the Salmon Arm Fair. Volunteers helped to control traffic and many local businesses and community groups took part in the festivities.

Rounding out the parade was Santa Claus, who rode by on a Salmon Arm Fire Department truck.

