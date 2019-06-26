Martina was seen in a video taking from her home’s security camera getting off the school bus after a driver rushed past, despite the bus’s signs and flashing lights being on. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

An incident caught on a Chilliwack family’s security camera is highlighting how reckless drivers are putting school kids in danger.

The video clip, provided by Agatha Kerkhoff, shows a school bus pulling up in front of home on a busy road. The driver activates the stop sign on the side of the bus and engages the red flashing lights. An oncoming car still speeds past. Seconds later, a little girl appears in the frame, having crossed the road, skipping up her driveway.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness called it a “disturbing scenario.”

“There are several things I am going to investigate as MLA,” Throness said, such as lobbying for more police enforcement and increasing public awareness through the Speed Watch program.

He said he also wants to see the stop signs extend further from the bus, even considering tabling a private member’s bill at the legislature.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school bus driver never meant to unsafely cross tracks, says district

“Even though school’s almost out for the summer, let’s remember to stop for school buses when their signs are out – whether you’re following or approaching the bus in your car, you are required to stop. Let’s keep our kids safe – and avoid a $368 fine!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier this year, RCMP said they were mailing out warning notices to registered owners of vehicles that failed to stop for school buses after a recent spike in incidents.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Past Miss BC winner helps rehabilitate former child soldiers from Africa
Next story
Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Just Posted

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

85 competitors take part in community family friendly event

Increased hours comes with relocation of Sicamous recycling depot

Residents will be able to recycle bottles and other household items at one location starting July 2

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Salmon Arm to step up enforcement on water use

City encouraging conservation with Shuswap Lake levels below 2015 lows

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in North Okanagan

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Chase student tops Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser

KTW Kamloops This Week The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope for… Continue reading

Action imperative on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Chief commissioner into national inquiry encourages governments, private sector to act

Summerland applying for $60,000 grant for energy efficiency upgrades

Funding under Community Energy Leadership Program covers 33 per cent of project costs

Most Read