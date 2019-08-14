VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in Central Okanagan

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

The intersection at Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue is now cleared.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Amadeo Vecchio said the Corvette was heading westbound in the left-hand lane alongside the semi-truck when the collision occured.

“As a result of the trailer making a left-hand turn, it came into contact with the Corvette that was close to the intersection,” Cpl. Vecchio said.

No one was injured.

_______________

UPDATE: 2:24 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on Lawrence Avenue.

However, one lane is still being blocked by the semi truck.

_____________

A Corvette is stuck underneath a semi truck on Pandosy Street.

The man who drove the Corvette was on his phone while the semi truck driver was making a wide left, according to eye witnesses.

Emergency crews received reports of the incident at approximately 1:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

There are no reported injuries.

READ MORE: City council approves sixth pot shop in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Heavy RCMP presence reported in West Kelowna’s Elliot Road area

 

