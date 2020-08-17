Two cyclists went underneath a train that was stopped at an intersection in Revelstoke Aug. 17. (Virtual Railfan)

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

Two cyclists were caught on camera going underneath a train stopped at the intersection in front of the Revelstoke Railway Museum Aug. 17.

Doug Mayer, a volunteer at the museum, witnessed the incident and said the train started moving again roughly 30 seconds after the cyclists were clear.

Mayer said he can’t believe how stupid some people are and he sees things like this all the time. He has also seen people climbing over rail cars to avoid waiting for stopped trains and driving around control gates when the train is only two hundred metres away. It is dangerous, he said.

What annoyed him the most, he said, was that the cyclists appeared to be a man in his 30s with a 14 or 15 year old teenager.

“What kind of example is he setting?”

Crossing and walking on railway tracks is considered trespassing and illegal. According to CP Rail’s Rail Sense website there are hundreds of North Americans killed each year in preventable incidents with trains.

“Chances of survival are slim for trespassers,” the website reads. “Those who do survive often suffer from life-altering injuries, including amputation.”

In June 2018, a man suffered complete and partial limb loss after trespassing on CP Rail property in Revelstoke.

In March 2020, a man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after being struck by a train outside of Ashcroft.

READ MORE: Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

Those who are caught trespassing could be subject to a $115 ticket under the Railway Safety Act of Canada. Criminal charges and a fine of up to $50,000 are also possible.

Earlier this year CN Police announced they would be patrolling communities to ensure people weren’t trespassing and in Nelson this summer CP police said they would be educating and giving tickets to trespassers.

READ MORE: CP Rail ticketing track walkers in Nelson

The Review has reached out to CP Rail for comment.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

railway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Just Posted

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses of Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

Flag fundraiser to support efforts of Salmon Arm Rotary Club

Club will display large Canadian flag in front yards for donation

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Out of quarantine: Salmon Arm residents back in Canada compare COVID-19 response

Travellers find pushback on mask use not as prevalent overseas as at home

UPDATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say missing Ontario woman found safe

Shelly Altman, 63, had last been seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Workplace design: Who do you really want to be?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Shuswap history in pictures: Day’s catch

A day’s fishing at Shuswap Falls.

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Most Read