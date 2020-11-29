VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

A man was lucky to walk away after a snowplow crashed into his vehicle on Friday (Nov. 27) morning.

Dave Landine was driving along a highway east of Prince George when he was hit by a snowplow he said “clipped the bank and shot right into me.”

The crash, caught on Landine’s dashcam, flipped his truck into a ditch off the side of the road.

“Hard to believe I walked away basically fine. Sore all over but nothing broken other than some teeth,” Landine posted to social media Friday night.

Landine said he was amazed he walked away largely unscated.

“I actually can’t watch it enough it blows my mind I walked out of that. Tomorrow will hurt tho (sic) I’m sure.”

In an email to Black Press Media, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said that the crash took place near Loos Road, West of McBride.

“The snowplow, travelling west, was clearing the highway when the crash occurred. Evidence at this time suggest that the blade may have ‘caught’ some ice on the road, causing the snowplow to go into the east bound lane, colliding with the pickup,” she said.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries reported as this certainly could have ended very different.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Landine for more information.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

car crashvideo