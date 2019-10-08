A still from a video captured near Bear Mountain. The video shows four dogs attacking a deer while a woman scream for the dogs’ owners to come and get their pets. (Facebook/Tannis Fillion)

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

A video of a deer being attacked by dogs near Bear Mountain golf course in Victoria has gone viral.

Tannis Fillion posted the video to Facebook Sunday afternoon with a warning for those in the area to look out for a “pack of aggressive dogs.”

READ ALSO: Bear shot with crossbow arrow believed dead

She writes that she was walking on a road near the driving range Saturday evening with her Labrador retriever when four dogs ran from the mountain chasing, jumping on and attacking a deer “that continued to try and run away, eventually running down the hill to the golf course where the dogs kept biting it/injuring it (as you can hear the helpless deer’s cry’s in the video).”

In the video Fillion can also be heard yelling for the dogs’ owners to come and control their pets, but they are no where in sight. She writes that it took at least five minutes for the owners to come and collect their dogs.

READ ALSO: Langford resident calls for action on off-leash dogs in Thetis Lake Park

“When they finally got their dogs on leashes the poor deer was panicking/panting and lied down injured in the sand pit not moving…” Fillion writes.

“I felt so in shock/sick/helpless as there was nothing I could do without putting me and my puppy in danger as no one else was around. It was absolutely awful and emotional to watch.”

The police were informed of the incident but could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again
Next story
Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Club presented with the Contribution to Community Tennis award

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

‘Unforgettable, irresistible’ soprano featured in HD Live at Met’s Manon

Passionate opera ready to go on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Salmar Classic

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Wild, falter against Express

The BCHL Showcase came with mixed results for the ‘Backs

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Enbridge is seeking $30,779.92 from Donny Van Dyk due to a relocation payment agreement violation

Herons soar with soul into Okanagan

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

Most Read