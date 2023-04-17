The public is invited to view Smashed April 23, which follows the late Dr. Jeff Harries, and his work spreading awareness that alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Documentary on alcohol treatment trailblazing doctor airs at Penticton theatre

‘Smashed’ will play Sunday, April 23 at Landmark Cinemas with a panel discussion to follow

Penticton-made multi-awarding winning film Smashed — about alcohol treatment trailblazer Dr. Jeff Harries and his work — will be on the big screen at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton Sunday, April 23 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Penticton Dr. Harries, who passed away in 2021 from ALS, was a beloved local family physician and active community member.

The public is invited to view Smashed, which follows Dr. Harries, and his work spreading awareness that alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition.

The half-hour film will be followed by a panel discussion with local physicians and experts from the Canadian AUD Society. Ask questions and hear more about treatment options that can reduce or eliminate cravings.

Smashed Series Splash Video from Tempest Theatre on Vimeo.

“We are thrilled to honour Dr. Harries, who spent the last years of his life taking his message of hope to thousands of people across B.C. and beyond,” says Lori Motluk, Canadian AUD Society Board Chair. “It’s an absolutely beautiful film that mixes his personal story with information about advancements in treating alcohol use disorder.”

The documentary, created by Penticton’s Mutant Films as a part of the Telus Storyhive grants program, has gone on to win several awards including Best Biographical Film at the Toronto International Women Film Festival.

“The filming of Smashed felt like turning the pages of an excellent novel whose central character is as captivating as he is inspiring” says director, Kate Twa, who along with the other film crew, will be in attendance at the screening.

Tickets are by donation on Eventbrite.ca. Rush tickets may be available at the door. Reserve your Smashed ticket here.

Movies

