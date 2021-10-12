Dory is the first seal pup to be born at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. She was born in May to Donnelly, who was admitted after she was hit by a boat in Indian Arm. (Vancouver Aquarium)

Dory is the first seal pup to be born at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. She was born in May to Donnelly, who was admitted after she was hit by a boat in Indian Arm. (Vancouver Aquarium)

VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Dory’s mom, Donnelly, was hit by a boat in Indian Arm

The first harbour seal pup born at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has been cleared to be released into the wild, the Vancouver Aquarium said Tuesday (Oct.12).

Dory was born in the centre after her mom, Donnelly, was rescued in May when she was found with serious head trauma.

The centre believes she is the same seal that was reported to be hit by a boat in Indian Arm – east of North Vancouver – but wasn’t found right away. Donelly was admitted to the centre in grave condition.

Staff at the centre then discovered that Donnelly, who at first was not expected to survive, was pregnant. She gave birth to Dory in July, two months after she was first rescued.

Although Donnelly cannot be released due to her injuries, she has been transferred to the Vancouver Aquarium. Dory is now scheduled to be released into the wild.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sealsVancouver Aquarium

Previous story
Potential COVID-19 exposures listed for 15 Central Okanagan schools
Next story
‘A small gesture’: Nelson couple buys meal for every employee at hospital

Just Posted

Staffing constraints due to COVID-19 exposures prompt School District 83 to close Sorrento Elementary for one week, from Oct. 12 to 15, 2021. (Google image)
Shuswap elementary school closed for one week due to COVID-19, staffing constraints

The City of Salmon Arm’s freshly painted Chevrolet van was ready to begin its mobile visitor centre duties on June 18, 2021. (File photo)
New Salmon Arm tourism strategy rolls out amid difficult summer

Salmon Arm engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen and Mayor Alan Harrison discuss the work currently underway on the Ross Street underpass project. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council approves $430,785 for rail monitoring during underpass construction

Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall season. (Veronika Andrews/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall