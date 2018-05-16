VIDEO: Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

Soon after a shooting, fire crews put out a truck fire on the Surrey/Langley border

A man died in hospital after a gang-style shooting at the gas station at 232nd Street and 72nd Avenue Tuesday evening in Langley.

The man was shot in a Range Rover that was parked at a pump around 9 p.m.

“The Langley RCMP received several calls about a shooting,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

A witness reported that bystanders performed CPR on the victim until emergency crews arrived at the Chevron just off Highway 1. The police say the incident was targeted.

A short time later, a pickup truck was found engulfed in flames at 196th Street and 83rd Avenue.

“We need those who have information about this incident to please come forward,” Jang said. “We are specifically asking for dash cam video from drivers who were traveling along 72 Avenue between 232 Street and Highway 10 at around 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. yesterday evening.”

People can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

#IHIT is in #LangleyBC this morning after a shooting at a gas station at 232 ST and 72 AVE last night has left one man dead. Contact #IHIIT w/ info. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 16, 2018

